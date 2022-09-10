Aeternity Price Down 2.4% This Week (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoinCoin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrownCoin (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ghoul Coin (GHOUL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR FDN (EXMR) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bonorum Coin (BONO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.