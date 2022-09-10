AF Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Shares Down 0.2%

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 52,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

AF Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AF Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 43.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after buying an additional 490,776 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 945,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 195,117 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 847,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 35,001 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AF Acquisition by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 640,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AF Acquisition by 65.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

AF Acquisition Company Profile

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

