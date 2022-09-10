Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $753,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Aflac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 200,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 59.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 945,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,909,000 after purchasing an additional 352,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Aflac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 63,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.88. 2,154,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

