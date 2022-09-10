Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.06-$5.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Several research analysts have weighed in on A shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

