Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Trading Up 0.2%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.04 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16.04 ($0.19). Approximately 1,148,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,516,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.19).

Agronomics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £156.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.03.

Agronomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.