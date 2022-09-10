Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Lifted by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for 4.1% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 1.00% of Akamai Technologies worth $191,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $737,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.69. 969,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,021. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.