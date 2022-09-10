Akita Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (AKITA)

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Akita Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akita Inu has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akita Inu has a market cap of $15.45 million and $519,233.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akita Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.19 or 1.00006193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036458 BTC.

Akita Inu Profile

Akita Inu is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Akita Inu’s official website is www.akitatoken.net.

Akita Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens.AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community.The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akita Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akita Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akita Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akita Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.