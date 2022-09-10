Akoin Price Reaches $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (AKN)

Akoin (AKN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Akoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Akoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.23 or 0.99745903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Akoin Coin Profile

Akoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. The official message board for Akoin is medium.com/akoinofficial. The official website for Akoin is www.akoin.io. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.