Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AKZOY. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($114.29) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.14.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

