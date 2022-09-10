Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AKZOY. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($114.29) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.14.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $39.98.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
