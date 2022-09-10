Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $302.54.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.45.

About Albemarle



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.



