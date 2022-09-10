Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Trading 2.3% Higher

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.42. 34,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 45,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.
Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000.
