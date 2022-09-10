Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,790,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,601,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Alibaba Group by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.14. 10,759,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,173,860. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

