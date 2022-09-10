Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,672 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.71% of Align Technology worth $154,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $5.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.11. 760,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,035. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.99 and a 200-day moving average of $319.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

