Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.98. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.