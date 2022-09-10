Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 million, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

