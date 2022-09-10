American International Group Inc. Sells 4,534 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $98,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.82. The company had a trading volume of 48,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,519. The company has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $517.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.34.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

