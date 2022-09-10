American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Posts Earnings Results

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

AOUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

