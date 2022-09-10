Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.30

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $10.42. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 224 shares.

Americas Technology Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

