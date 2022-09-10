AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,486 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises 1.4% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.90% of AMETEK worth $252,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.78. 1,042,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,740. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.90. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.