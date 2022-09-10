AMLT (AMLT) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

AMLT (AMLT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $2,737.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AMLT has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.47 or 0.99992554 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036493 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token.

Buying and Selling AMLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD.The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.