Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 254,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,673. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,289 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $9,035,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $8,412,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

