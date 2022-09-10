Analysts Set Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT at $61.17

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

