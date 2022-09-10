Analyzing DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LegalZoom.com and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 1 2 4 0 2.43 DXC Technology 2 2 5 0 2.33

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus price target of $21.43, suggesting a potential upside of 86.66%. DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $37.08, suggesting a potential upside of 38.58%. Given LegalZoom.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

71.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LegalZoom.com and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 3.88 -$108.66 million ($0.53) -21.66 DXC Technology $16.27 billion 0.38 $718.00 million $2.21 12.11

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com. LegalZoom.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -17.14% -49.38% -21.24% DXC Technology 3.42% 16.61% 4.34%

Volatility and Risk

LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXC Technology beats LegalZoom.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, this segment offers business process services, which include integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services to help customers securely and cost-effectively run mission-critical systems and IT infrastructure. In addition, this segment offers workplace services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, and mobility services. DXC Technology Company is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

