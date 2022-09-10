Anatole Investment Management Ltd Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Anatole Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,732 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 267,032 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 9.2% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.65.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

