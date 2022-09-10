ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANIP. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $646.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

