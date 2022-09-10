Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,402 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,892 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for about 2.7% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Antero Resources worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $27,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.08. 3,989,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 3.63. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.