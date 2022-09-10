Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ARI opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 38.24. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 549,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 528,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,046,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,594,000 after buying an additional 435,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 406,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

