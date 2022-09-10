Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823,629 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,989 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $194,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.51. 5,096,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,984. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

