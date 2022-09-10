Apron 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $332,047.00 (APN)

Apron (APN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Apron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Apron has a market capitalization of $291,258.09 and $332,047.00 worth of Apron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apron has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Apron

Apron is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron’s official website is apron.network. Apron’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1.

Apron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand.”

