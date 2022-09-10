Apron (APN) Market Cap Hits $291,258.09

Apron (APN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Apron has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Apron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron has a market capitalization of $291,258.09 and approximately $332,047.00 worth of Apron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apron alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.61 or 0.99963001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036507 BTC.

Apron Coin Profile

Apron is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1. Apron’s official website is apron.network.

Apron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.