Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 108.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Aramark worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,992,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,455. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

