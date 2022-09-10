ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.91. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
