ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.91. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.