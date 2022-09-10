Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Arcosa has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Arcosa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACA stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.50. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $65.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,908.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter worth $133,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

