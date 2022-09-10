Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $21,510.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $21,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,819.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Friday, July 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $22,070.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $162,443,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $19,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $9,270,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,093,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.