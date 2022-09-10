Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $21,510.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $21,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,819.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 6th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $22,070.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $162,443,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $19,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $9,270,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,093,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

