Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$47.79 and last traded at C$47.67. Approximately 548,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 351,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.67.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.65.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$407.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total transaction of C$897,512.00.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

