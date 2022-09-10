Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 334.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,717 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $131,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 117,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.3% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 23,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.42. 580,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,863. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.19.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,117 shares of company stock worth $10,295,554 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

