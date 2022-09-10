Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) Price Target to $5.00

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IMAC Price Performance

NASDAQ BACK opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

IMAC Company Profile



IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

