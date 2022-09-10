Astor Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 777,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,371,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,907,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

