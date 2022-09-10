Astor Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after buying an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,408 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.16 and its 200 day moving average is $123.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

