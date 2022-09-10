Astor Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIDO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,230,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,581,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,880,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,163,000 after acquiring an additional 226,375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,137,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,464,000.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $24.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.