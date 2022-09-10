Astor Investment Management LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $118,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $31.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

