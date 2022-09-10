AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £125 ($151.04) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £115 ($138.96) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £106.96 ($129.24).
AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of LON:AZN opened at £105 ($126.87) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 12-month high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a market capitalization of £162.70 billion and a PE ratio of -178.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of £109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of £103.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
