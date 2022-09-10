AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.85. 4,434,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,002,507. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

