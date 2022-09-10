ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Shares Down 0.9%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 1,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.

Institutional Trading of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the quarter. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 37.47% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

