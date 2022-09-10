Atalan Capital Partners LP Sells 1,000,300 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Atalan Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,300 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital comprises about 2.2% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atalan Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.46% of PagSeguro Digital worth $30,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.7% during the first quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,690 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $329,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 88.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 72,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 246,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PAGS stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

