Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 132,815 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 132,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 74,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $119.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.40.

