Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,676,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.