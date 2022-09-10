Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 182,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $24,972,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 520.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 40,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.5 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

