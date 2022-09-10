Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 288,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,883,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IUSV opened at $70.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57.

