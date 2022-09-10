Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 288,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,883,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
IUSV opened at $70.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.