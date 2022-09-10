Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 921,732 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 921,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,417,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,001,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,301,000 after purchasing an additional 423,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

ESGU opened at $90.72 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.06.

